Burger started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's spring game against the Brewers.

This was Burger's first game action since Feb. 2018, when he ruptured his left Achilles. The 2017 first-round draft pick then missed 2019 with a second Achilles injury and didn't play during 2020. Burger filled in at third base for Yoan Moncada (arm) and is reportedly in the mix for designated hitter, though it would seem he needs work in the minors after a three-year layoff.