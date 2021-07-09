Burger is not in the starting lineup Friday against Baltimore.
Burger went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI on Wednesday against the Twins. He'll take a seat Friday as Gavin Sheets handles the DH duties.
More News
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Not in lineup Monday•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Two more hits Sunday•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Debuts with base hits•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Making big-league debut Friday•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Joins big-league club•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Likely headed to Chicago•