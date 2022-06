Burger went 2-for-5 with a triple an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Burger led off the seventh inning with a triple and came around to score on a single by Reese McGuire. With Yoan Moncada (hamstring) back on the injured list, Burger has a clear path to playing time at third base. He has an impressive .790 OPS across 167 plate appearances on the season.