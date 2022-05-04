Burger went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday against the Cubs.

Burger entered the game having gone hitless in his last nine at-bats while striking out five times. While he struck out two more times Tuesday, Burger also drove in his seventh run of the season with an infield single in the second inning. Burger has seen an increased opportunity with Yoan Moncada (oblique) sidelined, though he's struggled to a .250/.270/.383 line across 64 plate appearances. Burger's playing time is also likely to diminish significantly in the near future, as Moncada is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte and could be activated from the injured list as early as Wednesday.