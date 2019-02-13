Burger (Achilles) remains on target to return to an affiliate June 1, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The date remains a loose target, but it's at least a positive that his timetable hasn't gotten pushed back after he re-tore his tendon in May. The 2017 11th overall pick posted strong numbers in his first professional season but missed the entirety of last year due to the injury.

