White Sox's Jake Burger: Targeting return in June
Burger (Achilles) remains on target to return to an affiliate June 1, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The date remains a loose target, but it's at least a positive that his timetable hasn't gotten pushed back after he re-tore his tendon in May. The 2017 11th overall pick posted strong numbers in his first professional season but missed the entirety of last year due to the injury.
