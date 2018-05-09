White Sox's Jake Burger: Tears Achilles again
Burger retore his Achilles and is slated to miss the next 12 months, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
He ruptured his Achilles in late February and then apparently retore it while at home last week. The initial timetable was a year, and now that he has experienced the same injury he likely won't return until May of 2019, at which point he will be 23 years old and have zero experience above Low-A. Burger's classic offensive profile at third base makes him worth hanging onto in deeper dynasty leagues, but he can be cut loose in formats where only 150 prospects are rostered.
