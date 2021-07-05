Burger went 2-for-3 with a walk and a triple in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Tigers.

Burger, who was called up Friday to fill-in for an injured Yoan Moncada (hand), finished off his first series in the majors with his second multi-hit game. He went 4-for-11 with two extra-base hits in his introduction to the show. Moncada took batting practice in the cage Sunday and is expected to be ready to go Monday. That, plus the pending activation of Adam Engel (hamstring) off the 10-day injured list, likely means Burger is headed back to Triple-A Charlotte.