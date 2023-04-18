Burger is unlikely to be used at second base once Yoan Moncada (back) returns, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol intimated to Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com on Tuesday.

Burger dabbled at second base briefly with the White Sox last season and has seen a little action at the position in the minors, as well. However, Grifol doesn't seem to view Burger as a realistic option at the keystone, citing the shift restrictions making the position more demanding. It's possible the White Sox will look for other ways to keep Burger's bat in the lineup if he continues hitting, though. Burger entered play Tuesday with homers in three straight games and four dingers overall in eight games this season.