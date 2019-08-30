White Sox's Jake Burger: Working in Arizona
Burger (Achilles) has been taking swings and working out at the White Sox complex in Glendale (Ariz.), Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Chicago general manager Rick Hahn discussed Burger's possible return, hoping the team's top pick in the 2017 draft can enter spring training 2020 as part of an affiliate. He hasn't played since Sept. 2017 due to Achilles and heel injuries, so targeting a return is more art than science. "There is a little bit of projection involved when you are dealing with health," Hahn said. "He's well on his way. There's been the second rupture, or the revision it's technically called, [which] was pretty stunning for everyone. Usually the Achilles going out is a shock to the system, but nobody really envisions it happening twice." Hahn added that Burger will remain a third baseman.
More News
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Hopes to play in instructs•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Hopes to play in AZL games•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Delayed by bruised heel•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Playing at extended spring training•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Cleared for field work•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Targeting return in June•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...