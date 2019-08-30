Burger (Achilles) has been taking swings and working out at the White Sox complex in Glendale (Ariz.), Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Chicago general manager Rick Hahn discussed Burger's possible return, hoping the team's top pick in the 2017 draft can enter spring training 2020 as part of an affiliate. He hasn't played since Sept. 2017 due to Achilles and heel injuries, so targeting a return is more art than science. "There is a little bit of projection involved when you are dealing with health," Hahn said. "He's well on his way. There's been the second rupture, or the revision it's technically called, [which] was pretty stunning for everyone. Usually the Achilles going out is a shock to the system, but nobody really envisions it happening twice." Hahn added that Burger will remain a third baseman.