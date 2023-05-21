Marisnick was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Marisnick is removed from both the 40-man and active roster to make room for Clint Frazier with Frazier having his contract selected by Chicago on Sunday. Marisnick appeared in nine games for the White Sox but made only two plate appearances while not picking up a hit. If he goes unclaimed, Marisnick could report back to Charlotte to provide outfield depth in the minors.