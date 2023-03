Marisnick was reassigned to minor-league camp by the White Sox on Monday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Marisnick will not be a part of the Opening Day roster after signing a minor-league deal with the White Sox near the beginning of January. The veteran outfielder will likely start the 2023 season with Triple-A Charlotte, and the White Sox will need to add him to the 40-man roster in order to be promoted.