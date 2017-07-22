White Sox's Jean Machi: Acquired by White Sox
Machi was acquired by the White Sox from the Mariners for cash, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Machi is a well-traveled veteran reliever who was pitching at Triple-A Tacoma. For the White Sox, he'll pitch at Triple-A Charlotte and could work his way up to Chicago if the team trades any more relievers.
