Scholtens allowed three runs one 11 hits and no walks while striking out one batter over four-plus innings in a no-decision against Toronto on Thursday.

Scholtens made just the second start of his major-league career, though he's frequently pitched multiple innings in long relief. The right-hander fooled few Blue Jays batters, notching just four whiffs and one punchout, so he was fortunate to give up only three runs despite yielding a career-worst 11 hits. Scholtens has been pretty good out of the bullpen this season, posting a 2.78 ERA over 22.2 innings. It's uncertain if he'll get another chance to start after the All-Star break with both Mike Clevinger (biceps) and Michael Kopech (shoulder) approaching activation from the injured list.