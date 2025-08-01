Scholtens (elbow) resumed his rehab assignment July 13 and has allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 8.1 innings in three outings with Triple-A Charlotte.

Scholtens, who is working his way back from March 2024 Tommy John surgery, began a rehab assignment May 6 before experiencing elbow discomfort June 4. After taking about a month off, the righty is now building back up again. He tossed 3.1 innings and 64 pitches in his latest start for Charlotte last Saturday, so he'll likely require at least one or two more rehab outings before he'll be ready for activation. The White Sox wouldn't appear to have a starting role available for Scholtens, so he could work out of the bullpen or out of the rotation at Triple-A once he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list.