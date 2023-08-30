Scholtens came away with a no-decision Tuesday in the White Sox's 9-3 loss to the Orioles, allowing one run on six hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.
The right-hander wasn't dominant, managing only five swinging strikes among his 91 pitches, but he generated plenty of weak contact and didn't give up an extra-base hit before exiting the game with the score tied 1-1. It was a solid bounce-back effort for Scholtens after he'd been tagged for 10 runs over his prior two starts, but since joining the rotation for good at the beginning of August he's posted a 4.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB through 32.1 innings. He'll likely next take the mound early next week in Kansas City.
