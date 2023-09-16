Scholtens (1-9) took the loss Friday as the White Sox were routed 10-2 by the Twins, coughing up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out five.

A second-inning grand slam by Royce Lewis set the tone for Scholtens' outing, and the right-hander needed 94 pitches (54 strikes) to record only 12 outs. He remains winless since moving into the rotation on a full-time basis at the beginning of August, stumbling to a 6.00 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 34:16 K:BB through 45 innings, but the White Sox don't have any better starting options. Scholtens' next trip to the mound is likely to come next week on the road against the Nationals.