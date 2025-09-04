White Sox's Jonathan Cannon: Back up for bulk relief duty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox recalled Cannon from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Cannon is scheduled to serve as the bulk reliever in Thursday's game against the Twins. The right-hander has made 17 starts and two relief appearances for Chicago this season, posting a 5.34 ERA and 76:35 K:BB over 96 innings.
