Cannon (2-6) took the loss Tuesday as the White Sox fell 6-4 to the Mets, coughing up five runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Four of the hits off Cannon went for extra bases, including first-inning homers by Pete Alonso and Jared Young. It's the first time since April 10 that Cannon has been taken deep more than once, and the first time since April 21 the right-hander has been charged with more than three earned runs. Despite Tuesday's stumble, he'll take a respectable 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB through 60.2 innings into his next outing, which is lined up to come at home early next week against the Tigers.