Cannon (4-10) took the loss Wednesday against the Yankees, surrendering five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over 4.1 innings.

Cannon entered in the first inning after opener Fraser Ellard walked the bases loaded, and he managed to escape the jam quickly by striking out Paul Goldschmidt. However, the right-hander quickly unraveled, giving up back-to-back multi-run frames that included a three-run homer to Aaron Judge in the second. The long ball marked the seventh Cannon has allowed in his last five starts, a brutal stretch in which he's posted a 13.50 ERA across 18.2 innings while giving up at least five runs in every outing and taking three losses. The 25-year-old now owns a 5.87 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 84:38 K:BB across 102.2 innings this season.