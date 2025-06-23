default-cbs-image
Cannon (back) has been sent to Triple-A Charlotte to begin a rehab assignment, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Cannon expects to require just 1-to-2 rehab starts with Charlotte before rejoining the White Sox's rotation. The right-hander has been sidelined for the entirety of June with a lower-back strain.

