White Sox's Jonathan Cannon: Ready for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cannon (back) has been sent to Triple-A Charlotte to begin a rehab assignment, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Cannon expects to require just 1-to-2 rehab starts with Charlotte before rejoining the White Sox's rotation. The right-hander has been sidelined for the entirety of June with a lower-back strain.
