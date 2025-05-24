Cannon was scratched from his scheduled start against the Rangers due to lower-back tightness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox are currently listing Cannon as day-to-day, so there seems to be a chance he avoids spending time on the injured list. Bryse Wilson will take Cannon's place on the mound Saturday against a Rangers offense that owns the fourth-worst OPS in the majors (.651).
