Cannon (back) will start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Cannon had previously been in line to make his ninth start of the season this past Sunday against the Rangers, but he was scratched due to lower-back tightness. The right-hander has apparently responded well to a couple extra days of recovery and will now make his next turn through the rotation Tuesday. Cannon is enjoying an impressive month so far, posting a 2.74 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 15:0 K:BB across 23 innings (four starts).
