Cannon (4-8) yielded six runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings Tuesday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Phillies.

All the damage against Cannon came in the first three innings, with four runs coming in the third on a pair of two-run homers by Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh. Cannon did not let another baserunner reach scoring position after that ugly frame. He's been tagged with 12 runs (11 earned) in his last two outings, raising his season ERA from 4.18 to 4.77 in the process. Prior to these two starts, he was 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA in four appearances since his last loss June 2. Cannon is projected to take the mound in Seattle next week.