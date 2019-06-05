Stephens (hand) was activated from Triple-A Charlotte's 7-day injured list June 1 and has made two relief appearances since being reinstated to the roster.

The right-hander has covered four innings between the two outings, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six. Stephens had been sidelined for nearly a month with the fractured left hand and likely would have faced an even lengthier absence if the injury had been to his throwing hand.