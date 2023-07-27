The Angels traded Bush to the White Sox on Wednesday alongside Edgar Quero in exchange for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Bush missed the first few months of the season at Double-A Rocket City with an oblique strain and has put up a 5.88 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through 26 innings across six starts since returning. Though his stats don't jump off the page on first glance, he's allowed just three runs over his last three starts (14.2 IP) and has demonstrated an ability to strike batters out at a solid rate. If he continues at his current rate, there's a chance the 23-year-old southpaw makes his MLB debut before the end of next season.