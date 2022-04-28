Lynn (knee) is progressing in his throwing program and could return by the end of May, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lynn began a throwing program in mid-April, and manager Tony La Russa said Thursday that the right-hander is making good progress. Lynn likely still has several steps to clear before he begins a rehab assignment, but he has a chance to return to game action slightly sooner than the White Sox initially expected. Once the 34-year-old resumes mound work, he'll likely require 2-to-3 weeks to build up to a starting role.