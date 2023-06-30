Lynn (5-8) earned the win Thursday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings against the Angels. He struck out seven.

It was a rough start for Lynn, as he allowed five runs on three homers in his first three innings. However, he'd manage to settle in and hold Anaheim scoreless over his final three frames as the White Sox rallied for a 9-7 win. The victory is Lynn's first since May 26, as he's struggled to a 7.79 ERA over his last six outings. Overall, the veteran right-hander sports a 6.47 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 116:26 K:BB through 17 starts (96 innings) this season. Lynn is lined up to face the Blue Jays at home in his next outing.