The White Sox placed Lynn on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained right trapezius.

Lynn wasn't known to be nursing an injury coming out of his six-inning, 10-strikeout gem Thursday against Cleveland, so he may have tweaked a back muscle during a between-starts bullpen session. In any case, Lynn will have to miss at least one turn through the rotation, which was scheduled to come in Cleveland on Wednesday. The White Sox have yet to name a spot starter to fill in for Lynn.