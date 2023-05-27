Lynn (4-5) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks across six innings during a 12-3 victory over the Tigers. He struck out five.

Despite allowing a season-high five walks, Lynn completed his third straight quality start Friday after tossing just one over his first eight appearances. The veteran's 5.83 ERA still appears rough, but but he's allowed just four earned runs over his past 19 innings and still boasts an elite 72:24 K:BB across 11 outings (63.1 innings). Lynn will look to stay hot in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the finale of a three-game set versus the Angels.