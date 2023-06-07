Lynn won't start Wednesday's against the Yankees after the game was postponed due to poor air quality in New York on account of smoke.

Lynn will instead get the ball for the first half of Thursday's doubleheader in The Bronx, assuming the hazardous air from Canadian wildfires dissipates to the point where both games can be played. The 36-year-old righty gave up eight earned runs on eight hits, two walks and two hit-by-pitches in his last turn through the White Sox rotation May 31 versus the Angels as his season ERA climbed to 6.55.