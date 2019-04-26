White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Nearing return to rotation
Giolito (hamstring) is expected to pitch on the White Sox's current homestand, which runs through May 5, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Giolito threw a side session Friday and is expected to require an additional throwing session before being cleared to return. General manager Rick Hahn indicated the team may need a spot starter, making a return on the back end of the homestand seem more likely.
