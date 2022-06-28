Giolito did not factor in the decision against the Angels on Monday, completing six innings and allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six.

Giolito had been struggling mightily entering the contest, allowing 30 runs (27 earned) over his previous 25.2 innings. He appeared to straighten things out against the Angels, keeping the ball in the park for the first time over his past six outings and notching a quality start. However, a seventh-inning Los Angeles rally prevented him from snapping a three-game winless streak. Giolito will look to use this strong start to turn things around, as his 5.19 ERA and 1.53 WHIP are significantly worse than his career norms. There are some factors that suggest his numbers are likely to improve, including an excellent 10.6 K/9 and a .360 BABIP that will probably drop.