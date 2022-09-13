Robert (hand) is starting in center field and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Rockies, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Robert has been limited to just two games this month and doesn't have a hit since Aug. 24. He is back for the first of a two-game home series against the Rockies. Robert is hitting seventh for the third time in a row -- he had not hit lower than fifth in the lineup before September.
