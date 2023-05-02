Robert (hamstring) is in the White Sox' lineup Tuesday for their game versus the Twins.
Manager Pedro Grifol removed Robert from Saturday's game versus the Rays due to what he called a lack of hustle, although Robert revealed after the contest that he's been battling some hamstring soreness. After not starting Sunday, Robert is back in there following Monday's off day.
