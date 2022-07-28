Robert (head) reported to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday to start a rehab assignment, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Manager Tony La Russa recently indicated Robert wouldn't be ready to return from the 10-day injured list Friday when first eligible, but it appears the outfielder's return isn't far off. Robert will likely need a couple games in the minors to get back up to speed after missing time due to lightheadedness and blurred vision, so he could be back with the White Sox by the end of the weekend or early next week.
