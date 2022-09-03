Robert (personal/wrist) will rejoin his teammates Saturday night and could play Sunday if his wrist allows, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Robert has missed the White Sox's last eight games, first due to a sore left wrist and then due to the birth of his child. While he'll be back with the team Sunday and could be activated off the paternity list, the White Sox won't know whether or not his wrist is ready to go until he's examined by team trainers.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Moves to paternity list•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Leaves team for birth of child•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Remains on bench Thursday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Still sidelined Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Out again Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Out through weekend series•