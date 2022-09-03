Robert (personal/wrist) will rejoin his teammates Saturday night and could play Sunday if his wrist allows, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Robert has missed the White Sox's last eight games, first due to a sore left wrist and then due to the birth of his child. While he'll be back with the team Sunday and could be activated off the paternity list, the White Sox won't know whether or not his wrist is ready to go until he's examined by team trainers.