The White Sox exercised Robert's $20 million option for 2026 on Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Robert has slashed only .223/.288/.372 over 210 games covering the past two seasons and has a lengthy history of injuries. However, he hit .298/.352/.456 after the All-Star break in 2025, and the White Sox are betting on his ability to bounce back. Having a $20 million club option for 2027 surely factored into their decision, as well. Robert ended this season on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring, but he'll be 100 percent for spring training.