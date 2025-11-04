White Sox's Luis Robert: ChiSox pick up $20 million option
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox exercised Robert's $20 million option for 2026 on Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Robert has slashed only .223/.288/.372 over 210 games covering the past two seasons and has a lengthy history of injuries. However, he hit .298/.352/.456 after the All-Star break in 2025, and the White Sox are betting on his ability to bounce back. Having a $20 million club option for 2027 surely factored into their decision, as well. Robert ended this season on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring, but he'll be 100 percent for spring training.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Likely done for season•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Lands on IL with strained hamstring•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Leaves game with hamstring injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Records 33rd steal•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Smacks 13th homer•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Taking Sunday off•