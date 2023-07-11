Robert experienced tightness in his right calf during the first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday.
As a precaution, Robert will sit out of the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Details regarding the severity of Robert's injury are still unknown, but he's set to be evaluated before the White Sox's first game back from break Friday. For now, he's officially listed as day-to-day.
