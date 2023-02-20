Robert (wrist) said last week in an interview with James Fegan of The Athletic that he's fully healthy for spring training and is already in game-ready form while he prepares to play for Cuba in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. "I didn't alter my workload in the offseason because of what happened last year," Robert said. "What I did during this offseason, I did it for me. I did it because I wanted to feel better coming into spring training, instead of what it used to be, that I came to a spring game feeling a little cold, not completely ready."

Though he established new career-high totals in 2022 with 98 games played and 401 plate appearances, Robert endured a second straight season that was marred by health concerns. He was sidelined due to a bout with COVID-19, blurred vision, a groin injury and a jammed left wrist, with the latter issue sidelining him for the final two weeks of the season. Due to the time he missed, the 25-year-old said he took part in more on-field, baseball-specific activities during the offseason, as opposed to previous winters where he mainly lifted weights and hit in the batting cage. Staying healthy will be paramount in enabling Robert to reach his vast potential, but at various points during his young career, he's already provided glimpses of a five-tool skill set. His medical history will surely scare off some fantasy managers on draft day, but the upside could be immense if Robert can come through with a season of 600-plus plate appearances.