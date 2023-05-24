Robert (hip) said he fully expects to return to the lineup Thursday in Detroit, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Robert sat out of Chicago's shutout win over the Guardians on Wednesday after tweaking his right hip Tuesday, but he has described the injury as a cramp and experienced no issues during a pregame workout. The 25-year-old outfielder has been red hot in May and has pushed his season-long OPS up from .662 to .886 in the process.
