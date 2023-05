Robert went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Guardians.

Robert took Enyel De Los Santos deep in the eighth inning and has now homered in four straight games. In addition to the long ball, Robert has had an impressive month of May by maintaining a .408 average with 15 RBI and 17 runs scored across 14 games. He has 12 home runs across 171 plate appearances on the season, already nearly matching his career high in a single season.