Robert believes the intensity of the World Baseball Classic has helped him get more prepared for the regular season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Robert played for Cuba in the World Baseball Classic and went 7-for-27 with a double, two runs scored and four RBI. He returned to camp Tuesday and relayed to reporters that he feels that playing in meaningful games this spring will help him get off to a better start with the White Sox in the regular season. Robert is expected to return to the team's lineup Thursday for a Cactus League matchup against the Giants.