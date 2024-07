Robert went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and a stolen base in a 7-6 loss to the Guardians on Tuesday.

Robert hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and added a two-run single and stolen base in the seventh. The outfielder has tallied seven hits and three home runs during a modest five-game hit streak and has hit safely in eight of his past ten contests. On the season, he is hitting a disappointing .215 but does have 10 home runs and four steals over 133 plate appearances.