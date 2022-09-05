Robert (wrist) will start in center field and bat seventh Monday against the Mariners, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Though he didn't land on the injured list on account of his sore left wrist, Robert didn't start in any of the White Sox's last nine games and made only two appearances off the bench during that stretch. He might have been a candidate to return to the lineup this past weekend, but his placement on the paternity list Friday ending up nixing those plans. Robert ended up rejoining the team Sunday and turned in a full workout without issue, paving the way for him to rejoin the lineup for the first time since Aug. 25. After slotting no lower than fifth in the order at any point in the season, Robert will settle into a bottom-third spot Monday, but it shouldn't be long before he pushes his way up the lineup.