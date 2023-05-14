Robert went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in a 3-1 win against Houston on Saturday.

Robert played a part in each of Chicago's three runs in the win, swatting a solo homer in the fourth inning, singling in a run in the eighth and subsequently scoring on a Seby Zavala single. The long ball was the second in as many days for Robert, who has gone deep five times over his past 11 contests. The outfielder has heated up in May, slashing .415/.510/.878 with five homers, 13 RBI and 13 runs.