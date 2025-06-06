White Sox's Luis Robert: Good to go Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robert (head) is starting in center field and batting seventh Friday against the Royals.
The 27-year-old sat out Tuesday and Wednesday in order to receive a mental break and was unavailable Thursday after being struck in the head by a ball in the batting cage, but he's ready for Friday's series opener versus Kansas City. Robert is batting .163 (14-for-86) with a 32.6 percent strikeout rate over his past 25 games and has a .552 OPS for the season, though he's tied for second in MLB with 21 stolen bases.
