Robert went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 11-5 win over the Angels.

The long ball was his fifth in his last five games, and 10 of Robert's 23 homers on the season have come in his last 20 contests. The outfielder also has multiple hits in three of his last four games as he continues an impressive surge near the midpoint of the campaign. Robert is slashing .270/.324/.567 with 45 RBI, 54 runs scored and four stolen bases through 79 contests overall.