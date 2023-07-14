Robert (calf) is starting in center field and batting third Friday in Atlanta.
Robert sat out Tuesday's All-Star Game as a precaution after his right calf tightened up on him during Monday's Home Run Derby, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in the first game of the second half. He and his teammates will be going up against Charlie Morton.
