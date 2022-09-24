Robert landed on the injured list with a sprained left wrist Saturday.
The move looks like a sign of surrender from the White Sox, who have fallen eight games back of the Guardians in the race for the AL Central crown. Robert has had a frustrating season, as three separate trips to the injured list have conspired to limit him to 98 games. He'd been missing time on and off with his latest issue since mid-August, playing just six games in the month of September. He'll technically have the chance to return before the end of the season, but the White Sox will likely prefer to give him the chance to heal given that they're all but out of the playoff mix.