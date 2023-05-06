Robert went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds.
His sixth-inning shot off Hunter Greene proved to be the game-winning hit. Robert has gone yard twice in the last four games as he begins to put his April slump behind him, but on the season the 25-year-old outfielder is slashing just .236/.288/.463 with seven homers, one steal, 16 runs and 18 RBI in 32 contests.
